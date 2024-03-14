World Olive Oil Competition 2024ライブアップデート

アテネ マドリード ニューヨーク Rome ザグレブ

20月23日12:-UTC

ケープタウンから報告するリサアンダーソン

「We are over the moon thrilled to finally accom­plish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian pro­ducer パートリッジ ファミリー オリーブ カンパニー フェイスブックに投稿。

The reac­tion came as the pro­ducer earned awards for medium-inten­sity blends, after what it called an ​,war「epic” har­vest.

The fam­ily-owned and oper­ated com­pany cred­ited hard work, together, great col­lab­o­ra­tion with their mas­ter miller for the achieve­ment.

「All the sup­port from friends and cus­tomers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table com­pany shared in their post.

Victory for Californian pro­ducer after a ​,war ' nail-bit­ing’ har­vest

20月21日36:-UTC

ケープタウンから報告するリサアンダーソン

「We are cel­e­brat­ing our two Gold Medals from the largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion in the world,” the team at ランチョアズールオロオリーブファーム from California wrote on their Facebook page.

「Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the 世界最高のオリーブオイル,” they added. The company’s vic­tory came after what it described as ​,war「a bit of nail bit­ing” over some har­vest and blend­ing deci­sions.

「This har­vest was spe­cial because of all of our friends and fam­ily who were together to help us. We will always remem­ber it for that. The wins make it all the more spe­cial. Truly grate­ful,” the com­pany wrote.

Myrna and Richard Meisler

A record-set­ting run for San Miguel Olive Farm

20月20日45:-UTC

ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告

With a stun­ning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California pro­ducer サンミゲルオリーブファーム is now the sec­ond-most awarded American pro­ducer, accord­ing to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the com­pe­ti­tion results progress.

At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the com­pany ranks fifth world­wide in all-time wins, out of thou­sands of con­tend­ing pro­duc­ers.

「Having never farmed, we just jumped in with­out look­ing back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times 最近のインタビュー. ​,war「We made deci­sions which dif­fered from oth­ers but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-har­vest, are pes­ti­cide-free, farm nat­u­rally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”

(Photo: Donika Olive Oil)

Upstart Albanian pro­ducer brings autochtho­nous Kalinjot to world stage

20月20日08:-UTC

モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告

Donika Olive Oil is part of a new gen­er­a­tion of Albanian pro­duc­ers seek­ing to pro­mote qual­ity over quan­tity in a coun­try where vir­tu­ally every­one knows an olive farmer.

Its founders are now cel­e­brat­ing a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-inten­sity Kalinjot.

「From the moment we started our early-har­vest pro­duc­tion, we felt like we had some­thing truly spe­cial with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. ​,war「でメダルを獲得 NYIOOC just reaf­firms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it rec­og­nized by the best of the best.”

Due to high pro­duc­tion costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the major­ity of its pro­duc­tion with a spe­cific focus on restau­rants, retail­ers, and dis­trib­u­tors in the United States.

「Winning this award… helps solid­ify our rep­u­ta­tion for pro­duc­ing excep­tional olive oil, which we believe will attract more cus­tomers,” Danaj said.

「We also hope to shine a light on our pre­cious Kalinjot olive vari­ety, which can­not be found any­where in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and sig­nif­i­cance to our cul­ture,” he added.

Harvest at Oli de Santanyi

Oli de Santanyi is the first Mallorcan pro­ducer to claim 2024 NYIOOC 賞

20月17日10:-UTC

モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告

On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of pro­duc­ers behind peren­nial World Competition win­ner オリ・デ・サンタニー are get­ting ready to cel­e­brate.

「This is our fourth Gold Award at the most pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. ​,war「It is won­der­ful news and great con­fir­ma­tion of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very moti­vated, and there will undoubt­edly be a spe­cial cel­e­bra­tion.”

The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor har­vest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team man­aged to get the best out of its three vari­eties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.

「The oil from the new har­vest is intensely per­fumed, with com­plex fla­vors and won­der­fully bal­anced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphe­nol count.

「We will inte­grate this great suc­cess into our adver­tis­ing activ­i­ties this year,” Müller-Busch said. ​,war「The pres­ti­gious award gen­er­ates recog­ni­tion and trust in our brand.”

Harvest at Mariella & Grace

20月17日05:-UTC

ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告

A farm­ing com­pany that cul­ti­vates olive trees in the pic­turesque Gargano area of north­ern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award dur­ing its debut at the NYIOOC.

Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace com­pany, is cel­e­brat­ing.

「I am very excited and grate­ful this morn­ing! It is very spe­cial because his­tor­i­cally my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had lit­tle expo­sure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.

Vieste is the west­ern­most tip of a region fac­ing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extra­or­di­nary nat­ural beau­ties, cul­mi­nat­ing in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charm­ing trees and peaks sur­rounded by lime­stone cliffs, beaches, and a crys­tal-clear sea cre­ate breath­tak­ing land­scapes.

「These Awards can be a won­der­ful intro­duc­tion, and they are a tes­ta­ment to all of the ded­i­cated farm­ers and arti­sans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.

Gold for Tuscan excel­lence

20月16日57:-UTC

ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告

L’Olio Bio, the organic extra vir­gin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.

「We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the sec­ond con­sec­u­tive year we have reached this level, and for us, it rep­re­sents the cul­mi­na­tion of a year of sac­ri­fices,” Luca Perotti, gen­eral man­ager of アジエンダ・ポメッティ、言いました Olive Oil Times.

「Receiving this award allows us to share with the American pub­lic and beyond how much we strive for excel­lence,” he noted. ​,war「The help that nature has given us in the face of an inno­v­a­tive agri­cul­tural sys­tem that com­bines sus­tain­abil­ity with sci­en­tific research is unique,” he added. ​,war「Thank to Nature and to all peo­ple who col­lab­o­rate to achieve this goal.”

L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino vari­eties.

Lucia and Pantaleo Di Molfetta

20月12日22:-UTC

ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告

DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged vic­to­ri­ous at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiv­ing a Gold Award for their Coratina mono­va­ri­etal.

Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the south­ern Italian region famed for its mil­lions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third con­sec­u­tive time.

「We’re very pleased because, in this his­tor­i­cal moment, our prod­uct is going through a com­plex period, and hav­ing these pres­ti­gious awards helps us con­firm with our clients that our focus on prod­uct qual­ity is impor­tant,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the fam­ily com­pany, told Olive Oil Times.

「Sustainability, qual­ity, and respect for our land have always been our core busi­ness val­ues guid­ing our work”, Di Molfetta added.

Coratina is rec­og­nized as a high-qual­ity, highly pro­duc­tive vari­ety, renowned for its resilience, its abil­ity to with­stand drought, and resist attacks from var­i­ous pathogens.

Rastrello’s Christiane Wassmann

Victory in a chal­leng­ing year for Rastrello

20月12日11:-UTC

オフェオリツェ・ダイボ、パリからレポート

ラストレッロ, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award hav­ing faced some seri­ous chal­lenges.

「We are very grate­ful to be receiv­ing an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiv­ing news of the award. ​,war「Especially since we had a VERY chal­leng­ing year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to tor­ren­tial rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot sum­mer. We now only com­pete annu­ally in NYIOOC, as it is the inter­na­tional award that we mostly iden­tify with.”

The perilous harvest at Agraria Del Garda

20月12日13:-UTC

ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告

The Italian pro­ducer Agraria Del Garda is cel­e­brat­ing its 2024 Gold Award vic­tory for Uliva.

The dis­tinc­tive fla­vors of Uliva are a direct reflec­tion of the Casaliva cul­ti­var, an olive vari­ety that thrives on the hills sur­round­ing Lake Garda in north­ern Italy.

「The award fills us with sat­is­fac­tion and, above all, con­firms that the path we have taken to main­tain, and pos­si­bly improve, the qual­ity stan­dards of our prod­ucts is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s tech­ni­cal unit, told Olive Oil Times.

「We have expe­ri­enced a suc­ces­sion of absolutely pos­i­tive years and oth­ers that were extremely dif­fi­cult in recent years. Be it cli­mate change or else, they were always dif­fer­ent but have been cor­rectly inter­preted,” he added.

「Indeed, the con­sis­tent qual­ity, cer­ti­fied by the NYIOOC, sig­ni­fies that the ter­ri­tory, the olive vari­eties, and the capa­bil­ity in cul­ti­va­tion in the olive grove and pro­cess­ing in the mill are man­aged in the best way,” Batterini said.

プラ グローブのデ ルス ハイツの地形

金賞を受賞したプーラ グローブ チームの純粋な喜び

19月21日50:-UTC

モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告

デビュー戦で銀賞を獲得した後、 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 昨年、プラ グローブの最高経営責任者ティム ブイ氏は、今朝自分が金賞を受賞したことを知り、興奮していました。

「今年も優勝できてとても興奮しています」と南カリフォルニアのプロデューサーは語った。 ​,war「学習には困難が伴いましたが、私たちは過去 3 年間で改善してきました。」

ブイはオーガニック オリーブ オイルの伝道者であり、さらなる努力が成果をもたらすことを証明しています。 ​,war「この1年間、チームは精力的に働き、有機農業の手順に細心の注意を払って取り組みました」と彼は語った。 ​,war「私たちは独自の有機堆肥をブレンドしました。生物活性土壌と有機土壌、プロバイオティクス、ミネラル、地元産の有機物を独自にブレンドし、何ヶ月もかけて熟成させたものです。」

ブイ氏は、木の剪定、有機堆肥の適用、灌漑の最適化のために 3 か月間にわたって毎日デ ルスの丘を登ったチームの努力を称賛しました。 ​,war「これらすべてが、当社のエクストラバージン オリーブオイルの一滴ごとにポリフェノール含有量が増加し、味のプロファイルが向上することに貢献しました」と彼は言いました。

トミスラック・クディナとアンテ・ヴリンとその一部 NYIOOC 賞を受賞

アンテ・ヴーリンとトミスラフ・ジュディナがクロアチア初の賞を受賞

19月20日57:-UTC

Nedjeljko Jusup クロアチア、ザダルからレポート

世界の優れたオリーブオイル品質コンテストでクロアチアの最初の69つの金賞を獲得したのは、パコシュタンのオリーブ栽培者、アンテ・ヴーリンさん（45歳）とトミスラフ・チュディナさん（-歳）だった。

「これは夢の中の夢だ」とヴーリンは受賞の知らせを受けた際に語った。 ​,war「我が国の成功に貢献できることを嬉しく思います。」

ヴーリンにとってニューヨークでの受賞は3年連続となる。 ​,war「これは私と私の家族にとって最も意味のあることです。品質の継続性の確認」と彼は私たちに語った。

ヴーリンさんは家族とともに、パコシャニの数か所で約 1,000 本のオリーブの木を栽培しています。パコシャニは、海とクロアチア最大の湖であるヴラナ湖の間にある、アドリア海沿岸の中心にある絵のように美しいダルマチアの町です。

ヴーリン氏の金メダルは、自生地のオブリカ種とドロブニカ種から作られたフルーティーで適度にスパイシーなオイルであるサンタ・ジュスティーナ・ブランドに授与された。

これは、若いパコシュタン賞受賞者、トミスラフ・ジュディナにとって、ニューヨークで2年連続の受賞です。受賞歴のある彼のオレア ヴィオラは、緑色のフルーティさ、中程度のスパイシーさ、マイルドな苦味を備えた濃厚なエクストラ バージン オリーブ オイルです。オブリカ、ペンドリーノ、レッチーノの品種から作られています。

「果物が最適に熟し、完全に健康なときに収穫しました」とトミスラフさんは言いました。 ​,war「この成功は私にとって大きな意味を持ち、これからもオリーブ栽培にさらに真剣に取り組んでいく動機となります。」

彼は祖父ブラジュからオリーブへの愛を受け継ぎ、家業の名前である OPG チェリンを家族のニックネームに付けました。ブラジュから最初の 30 本のオリーブの木を譲り受けた後も、彼は土地を購入してオリーブの木を植え続けました。現在、その数は約 320 で、目標は 1,000 に達することです。

受賞歴のある彼のオレア ヴィオラ ブレンドは、彼を育ててくれた祖母ヴィオラにちなんで名付けられました。彼は父親に会ったことがなく、母親は彼が10歳のときに亡くなりました。

「オリーブオイルは私に栄養を与えてくれました。少年の頃からパンをオリーブオイルに浸すのが好きでしたが、オリーブオイルが足りなかったので、祖母が大豆油を足してくれました」とトミスラフさんは思い出した。彼はまた、祖母にこう言ったことを覚えています。 ​,war「大きくなったら、たくさんのオリーブの木を植えて、みんながオリーブオイルを浴びることができるようにするつもりです。」

アレクシスカラベラス

AMGカラベラス、ギリシャがさらに3勝

19月18日30:-UTC

アテネからのコスタスヴァシロプロスの報告

ペロポネソス西部の古代オリンピア出身のAMGカラベラスが、2024年のギリシャの生産者に道を切り開いた NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition、初日に 3 つの賞 (金賞 2 つ、銀賞 1 つ) を獲得した結果が発表されています。

「名門大会で3年連続の優勝ができて本当に嬉しいです NYIOOC」と共同所有者のアレクシス・カラベラスは語った。 Olive Oil Times.

「当社のエキストラバージンのプレミアムライン、ツァビドエリアオリーブのローレル＆フレームフレッシュとコロネイキオリーブのPGiが金賞を受賞しました。また、古代オリンピアの神話、私たちが提出したオリーブオイルも大変喜ばしいことです。 NYIOOC 初めてこのコンクールで銀賞を受賞しました。」

カラベラス氏はまた、木の開花期に雨が降り、収穫期に温暖な気候となる年間を通じての悪天候が、その年の作物に影響を与えたと述べた。

「望ましい結果を達成するには、頻繁にテストを実行する必要がありました」と彼は言いました。 ​,war「今年それを達成できたので、今後数年でも優勝できると信じています。」

コリヴァルが暑さを乗り越え、世界大会9年連続受賞を祝う

19月18日28:-UTC

モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告

La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) の 750 家族が、アルベキーナ単品種で金賞を獲得し、再び祝っています。

「私たちのチームが表彰を受けるたびに、感謝の気持ちを表します。それは、農家の 1 年間の仕事、つまり、最高の品質を提供するために製油所に費やした、または少なくともその努力に対する報酬だからです。消費者です」と広報担当者のエヴァ・ディアス氏は語った。

カスティーリャ ラ マンチャに本拠を置くこの協同組合は、10 月の収穫中の干ばつと異常な高温を克服し、量よりも品質を犠牲にして、受賞歴のあるエクストラ バージン オリーブオイルを生産しました。

「これらの賞の受賞の影響は、北米でのマーケティングおよび販売戦略に反映されます」とディアス氏は述べました。 ​,war「NYIOOC 賞はブランドのポジショニングです。」

ルイーザ・シャーマンとアンドレ、カーラ・クッツェー

ドメーヌ・ジェルボーが苦労して獲得した金賞を受賞

19月18日22:-UTC

オフェオリツェ・ダイボ、パリからレポート

ドメーヌ・ジェルボーの地元プロヴァンス品種アグランドー、サロネンク、グロッサーヌのブレンドが、今年のコンクールで金賞を受賞 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

「素晴らしい！私たちは笑顔が止まらないのです」とドメーヌ・ジェルボーのプロデューサー、ルイーザ・シャーマンは語った。 Olive Oil Times.

「新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックによって妨げられた後、私たちはコンテストへの参加から撤退し、娘がリブランディング運動を主導している間、本格的なツリーの再構築に集中しました。長い間欠席していた後、この金賞を受賞できてとてもうれしく思っています」と彼女は語った。

「過去5年間、私たちは干ばつと猛暑の期間の増加に悩まされてきましたが、過去2年間は最悪でした。生産コスト、特にフランスの人件費は上昇し続けている。それにもかかわらず、市場は依然として生産者に対してより高く公正な価格を提示しておらず、消費者は高品質のEVOOの利点(味と健康面)について依然としてほとんど無知です」とシャーマン氏は述べた。

「でメダルを獲得 NYIOOC これは非常に心強いものであり、マーケティングに大きな効果をもたらし、ブランドの認知度と信頼の向上につながります」と彼女は語った。 ​,war「これにより、潜在的な在庫販売者や消費者にアプローチする際の影響力が向上し、信頼できる情報源からの信頼を表し、競合他社よりも目立つことが可能になります。もちろん、チームが1年間多大な努力を重ねた結果、国際大会で優勝できたことも非常にうれしいことです。」

19月11日09:-UTC

ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告

主催者によると、すべての応募作品の分析が完了するまで、ニューヨークの午前40時から午前9時（協定世界時00時から10時）まで毎日00人の受賞者が発表されるという。優勝ブランドは、各結果がコンテスト会長によって認定されるため、約 13 秒間隔で発表されます。

今年の最初の結果は 2023 年より - 週間早く発表され、生産者はキャンペーンでさらに早く成果の恩恵を受けることができます。南半球の結果は - 月に公開され始める予定です。

13月12日14:-UTC

ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告

受賞ブランドは、 公式ガイド の特別セクションで世界最高のオリーブオイルを紹介します。 Olive Oil Times と 世界オリーブオイルランキング コンテストの 12 回にわたる過去のデータと順位のポータル。

最初の結果は 19 月 - 日火曜日に配信されます

13月12日08:-UTC

ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告

の主催者 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 2024年版の最初の結果は19月9日火曜日のニューヨーク時間午前00時（協定世界時13時）に発表され、提出されたすべてのエントリーが00月に審査され認定されるまで続くと述べた。

これは発展途上の物語です。最新情報を確認してください。 (20 年 2024 月 23 日 13:- UTC 更新)

