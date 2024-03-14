World Olive Oil Competition 2024ライブアップデート

|アテネ
ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告
現在、第 12 版では、 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition は世界有数のオリーブオイル品質コンテストで、数十カ国からのエントリーが業界で最も切望される賞を目指して競い合います。年次結果は以下を通じてシンジケートされます。 大手メディア 世界中で、 世界最高のオリーブオイルの公式ガイド と 世界オリーブオイルランキング.
20月23日12:-UTC
ケープタウンから報告するリサアンダーソン
「We are over the moon thrilled to finally accomplish back-to-back yearly wins — plus score big on both blends this year!” Californian producer パートリッジ ファミリー オリーブ カンパニー フェイスブックに投稿。
The reaction came as the producer earned awards for medium-intensity blends, after what it called an ,war「epic” harvest.
The family-owned and operated company credited hard work, together, great collaboration with their master miller for the achievement.
「All the support from friends and customers makes this worth it all,” the team of the farm-to-table company shared in their post.
20月21日36:-UTC
ケープタウンから報告するリサアンダーソン
「We are celebrating our two Gold Medals from the largest and most prestigious olive oil competition in the world,” the team at ランチョアズールオロオリーブファーム from California wrote on their Facebook page.
「Our 2023 Estate EVOO and Arbequina EVOO now rank as two of the 世界最高のオリーブオイル,” they added. The company’s victory came after what it described as ,war「a bit of nail biting” over some harvest and blending decisions.
「This harvest was special because of all of our friends and family who were together to help us. We will always remember it for that. The wins make it all the more special. Truly grateful,” the company wrote.
20月20日45:-UTC
ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告
With a stunning five Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, California producer サンミゲルオリーブファーム is now the second-most awarded American producer, according to the World Olive OIl Ranking, which is updated in real-time as the competition results progress.
At press time, with 26 awards since 2018, the company ranks fifth worldwide in all-time wins, out of thousands of contending producers.
「Having never farmed, we just jumped in without looking back,” Myrna Meisler told Olive OIl Times 最近のインタビュー. ,war「We made decisions which differed from others but ones we have kept all these years. We only hand-harvest, are pesticide-free, farm naturally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”
20月20日08:-UTC
モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告
Donika Olive Oil is part of a new generation of Albanian producers seeking to promote quality over quantity in a country where virtually everyone knows an olive farmer.
Its founders are now celebrating a Silver Award for the company’s debut entry to the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – an organic medium-intensity Kalinjot.
「From the moment we started our early-harvest production, we felt like we had something truly special with our olive oil,” founder Bianti Danaj said. ,war「でメダルを獲得 NYIOOC just reaffirms all our beliefs about our oil, and we’re so thrilled to have it recognized by the best of the best.”
Due to high production costs in Albania, Donika Olive Oil exports the majority of its production with a specific focus on restaurants, retailers, and distributors in the United States.
「Winning this award… helps solidify our reputation for producing exceptional olive oil, which we believe will attract more customers,” Danaj said.
「We also hope to shine a light on our precious Kalinjot olive variety, which cannot be found anywhere in the world but Albania and holds a unique story and significance to our culture,” he added.
20月17日10:-UTC
モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告
On the Spanish island of Mallorca, the team of producers behind perennial World Competition winner オリ・デ・サンタニー are getting ready to celebrate.
「This is our fourth Gold Award at the most prestigious olive oil competition,” founder Dirk Müller-Busch said. ,war「It is wonderful news and great confirmation of our work in the olive grove and oil mill. The entire team is very motivated, and there will undoubtedly be a special celebration.”
The lack of rain this year on the Mediterranean island resulted in a poor harvest. Still, Müller-Busch said the team managed to get the best out of its three varieties: Arbequina, Empetre and Pical.
「The oil from the new harvest is intensely perfumed, with complex flavors and wonderfully balanced,” he said, adding that lab results showed the EVOO boasts a high polyphenol count.
「We will integrate this great success into our advertising activities this year,” Müller-Busch said. ,war「The prestigious award generates recognition and trust in our brand.”
20月17日05:-UTC
ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告
A farming company that cultivates olive trees in the picturesque Gargano area of northern Puglia, Italy, secured both a Gold Award and a Silver Award during its debut at the NYIOOC.
Aj Vezendy, owner of the Mariella & Grace company, is celebrating.
「I am very excited and grateful this morning! It is very special because historically my family’s region of Gargano and the town of Vieste have had little exposure to the USA,” Vezendy told Olive Oil Times.
Vieste is the westernmost tip of a region facing the Adriatic Sea and known for its extraordinary natural beauties, culminating in the Gargano National Park and the ancient Foresta Umbra. There, charming trees and peaks surrounded by limestone cliffs, beaches, and a crystal-clear sea create breathtaking landscapes.
「These Awards can be a wonderful introduction, and they are a testament to all of the dedicated farmers and artisans of Vieste-Gargano,” Vezendy said.
20月16日57:-UTC
ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告
L’Olio Bio, the organic extra virgin olive oil crafted by Pometti in Tuscany, has once again earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.
「We are extremely happy and excited about this result. This is the second consecutive year we have reached this level, and for us, it represents the culmination of a year of sacrifices,” Luca Perotti, general manager of アジエンダ・ポメッティ、言いました Olive Oil Times.
「Receiving this award allows us to share with the American public and beyond how much we strive for excellence,” he noted. ,war「The help that nature has given us in the face of an innovative agricultural system that combines sustainability with scientific research is unique,” he added. ,war「Thank to Nature and to all people who collaborate to achieve this goal.”
L’Olio Bio is a medium organic EVOO blend from Leccino, Moraiolo and Pendolino varieties.
20月12日22:-UTC
ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告
DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged victorious at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiving a Gold Award for their Coratina monovarietal.
Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the southern Italian region famed for its millions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third consecutive time.
「We’re very pleased because, in this historical moment, our product is going through a complex period, and having these prestigious awards helps us confirm with our clients that our focus on product quality is important,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the family company, told Olive Oil Times.
「Sustainability, quality, and respect for our land have always been our core business values guiding our work”, Di Molfetta added.
Coratina is recognized as a high-quality, highly productive variety, renowned for its resilience, its ability to withstand drought, and resist attacks from various pathogens.
20月12日11:-UTC
オフェオリツェ・ダイボ、パリからレポート
ラストレッロ, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award having faced some serious challenges.
「We are very grateful to be receiving an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiving news of the award. ,war「Especially since we had a VERY challenging year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to torrential rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot summer. We now only compete annually in NYIOOC, as it is the international award that we mostly identify with.”
20月12日13:-UTC
ローマからのパオロ・デアンドレイスの報告
The Italian producer Agraria Del Garda is celebrating its 2024 Gold Award victory for Uliva.
The distinctive flavors of Uliva are a direct reflection of the Casaliva cultivar, an olive variety that thrives on the hills surrounding Lake Garda in northern Italy.
「The award fills us with satisfaction and, above all, confirms that the path we have taken to maintain, and possibly improve, the quality standards of our products is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s technical unit, told Olive Oil Times.
「We have experienced a succession of absolutely positive years and others that were extremely difficult in recent years. Be it climate change or else, they were always different but have been correctly interpreted,” he added.
「Indeed, the consistent quality, certified by the NYIOOC, signifies that the territory, the olive varieties, and the capability in cultivation in the olive grove and processing in the mill are managed in the best way,” Batterini said.
19月21日50:-UTC
モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告
デビュー戦で銀賞を獲得した後、 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 昨年、プラ グローブの最高経営責任者ティム ブイ氏は、今朝自分が金賞を受賞したことを知り、興奮していました。
「今年も優勝できてとても興奮しています」と南カリフォルニアのプロデューサーは語った。 ,war「学習には困難が伴いましたが、私たちは過去 3 年間で改善してきました。」
ブイはオーガニック オリーブ オイルの伝道者であり、さらなる努力が成果をもたらすことを証明しています。 ,war「この1年間、チームは精力的に働き、有機農業の手順に細心の注意を払って取り組みました」と彼は語った。 ,war「私たちは独自の有機堆肥をブレンドしました。生物活性土壌と有機土壌、プロバイオティクス、ミネラル、地元産の有機物を独自にブレンドし、何ヶ月もかけて熟成させたものです。」
ブイ氏は、木の剪定、有機堆肥の適用、灌漑の最適化のために 3 か月間にわたって毎日デ ルスの丘を登ったチームの努力を称賛しました。 ,war「これらすべてが、当社のエクストラバージン オリーブオイルの一滴ごとにポリフェノール含有量が増加し、味のプロファイルが向上することに貢献しました」と彼は言いました。
19月20日57:-UTC
Nedjeljko Jusup クロアチア、ザダルからレポート
世界の優れたオリーブオイル品質コンテストでクロアチアの最初の69つの金賞を獲得したのは、パコシュタンのオリーブ栽培者、アンテ・ヴーリンさん（45歳）とトミスラフ・チュディナさん（-歳）だった。
「これは夢の中の夢だ」とヴーリンは受賞の知らせを受けた際に語った。 ,war「我が国の成功に貢献できることを嬉しく思います。」
ヴーリンにとってニューヨークでの受賞は3年連続となる。 ,war「これは私と私の家族にとって最も意味のあることです。品質の継続性の確認」と彼は私たちに語った。
ヴーリンさんは家族とともに、パコシャニの数か所で約 1,000 本のオリーブの木を栽培しています。パコシャニは、海とクロアチア最大の湖であるヴラナ湖の間にある、アドリア海沿岸の中心にある絵のように美しいダルマチアの町です。
ヴーリン氏の金メダルは、自生地のオブリカ種とドロブニカ種から作られたフルーティーで適度にスパイシーなオイルであるサンタ・ジュスティーナ・ブランドに授与された。
これは、若いパコシュタン賞受賞者、トミスラフ・ジュディナにとって、ニューヨークで2年連続の受賞です。受賞歴のある彼のオレア ヴィオラは、緑色のフルーティさ、中程度のスパイシーさ、マイルドな苦味を備えた濃厚なエクストラ バージン オリーブ オイルです。オブリカ、ペンドリーノ、レッチーノの品種から作られています。
「果物が最適に熟し、完全に健康なときに収穫しました」とトミスラフさんは言いました。 ,war「この成功は私にとって大きな意味を持ち、これからもオリーブ栽培にさらに真剣に取り組んでいく動機となります。」
彼は祖父ブラジュからオリーブへの愛を受け継ぎ、家業の名前である OPG チェリンを家族のニックネームに付けました。ブラジュから最初の 30 本のオリーブの木を譲り受けた後も、彼は土地を購入してオリーブの木を植え続けました。現在、その数は約 320 で、目標は 1,000 に達することです。
受賞歴のある彼のオレア ヴィオラ ブレンドは、彼を育ててくれた祖母ヴィオラにちなんで名付けられました。彼は父親に会ったことがなく、母親は彼が10歳のときに亡くなりました。
「オリーブオイルは私に栄養を与えてくれました。少年の頃からパンをオリーブオイルに浸すのが好きでしたが、オリーブオイルが足りなかったので、祖母が大豆油を足してくれました」とトミスラフさんは思い出した。彼はまた、祖母にこう言ったことを覚えています。 ,war「大きくなったら、たくさんのオリーブの木を植えて、みんながオリーブオイルを浴びることができるようにするつもりです。」
19月18日30:-UTC
アテネからのコスタスヴァシロプロスの報告
ペロポネソス西部の古代オリンピア出身のAMGカラベラスが、2024年のギリシャの生産者に道を切り開いた NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition、初日に 3 つの賞 (金賞 2 つ、銀賞 1 つ) を獲得した結果が発表されています。
「名門大会で3年連続の優勝ができて本当に嬉しいです NYIOOC」と共同所有者のアレクシス・カラベラスは語った。 Olive Oil Times.
「当社のエキストラバージンのプレミアムライン、ツァビドエリアオリーブのローレル＆フレームフレッシュとコロネイキオリーブのPGiが金賞を受賞しました。また、古代オリンピアの神話、私たちが提出したオリーブオイルも大変喜ばしいことです。 NYIOOC 初めてこのコンクールで銀賞を受賞しました。」
カラベラス氏はまた、木の開花期に雨が降り、収穫期に温暖な気候となる年間を通じての悪天候が、その年の作物に影響を与えたと述べた。
「望ましい結果を達成するには、頻繁にテストを実行する必要がありました」と彼は言いました。 ,war「今年それを達成できたので、今後数年でも優勝できると信じています。」
19月18日28:-UTC
モンテビデオからのダニエル・ドーソンの報告
La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) の 750 家族が、アルベキーナ単品種で金賞を獲得し、再び祝っています。
「私たちのチームが表彰を受けるたびに、感謝の気持ちを表します。それは、農家の 1 年間の仕事、つまり、最高の品質を提供するために製油所に費やした、または少なくともその努力に対する報酬だからです。消費者です」と広報担当者のエヴァ・ディアス氏は語った。
カスティーリャ ラ マンチャに本拠を置くこの協同組合は、10 月の収穫中の干ばつと異常な高温を克服し、量よりも品質を犠牲にして、受賞歴のあるエクストラ バージン オリーブオイルを生産しました。
「これらの賞の受賞の影響は、北米でのマーケティングおよび販売戦略に反映されます」とディアス氏は述べました。 ,war「NYIOOC 賞はブランドのポジショニングです。」
19月18日22:-UTC
オフェオリツェ・ダイボ、パリからレポート
ドメーヌ・ジェルボーの地元プロヴァンス品種アグランドー、サロネンク、グロッサーヌのブレンドが、今年のコンクールで金賞を受賞 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
「素晴らしい！私たちは笑顔が止まらないのです」とドメーヌ・ジェルボーのプロデューサー、ルイーザ・シャーマンは語った。 Olive Oil Times.
「新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックによって妨げられた後、私たちはコンテストへの参加から撤退し、娘がリブランディング運動を主導している間、本格的なツリーの再構築に集中しました。長い間欠席していた後、この金賞を受賞できてとてもうれしく思っています」と彼女は語った。
「過去5年間、私たちは干ばつと猛暑の期間の増加に悩まされてきましたが、過去2年間は最悪でした。生産コスト、特にフランスの人件費は上昇し続けている。それにもかかわらず、市場は依然として生産者に対してより高く公正な価格を提示しておらず、消費者は高品質のEVOOの利点(味と健康面)について依然としてほとんど無知です」とシャーマン氏は述べた。
「でメダルを獲得 NYIOOC これは非常に心強いものであり、マーケティングに大きな効果をもたらし、ブランドの認知度と信頼の向上につながります」と彼女は語った。 ,war「これにより、潜在的な在庫販売者や消費者にアプローチする際の影響力が向上し、信頼できる情報源からの信頼を表し、競合他社よりも目立つことが可能になります。もちろん、チームが1年間多大な努力を重ねた結果、国際大会で優勝できたことも非常にうれしいことです。」
19月11日09:-UTC
ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告
主催者によると、すべての応募作品の分析が完了するまで、ニューヨークの午前40時から午前9時（協定世界時00時から10時）まで毎日00人の受賞者が発表されるという。優勝ブランドは、各結果がコンテスト会長によって認定されるため、約 13 秒間隔で発表されます。
今年の最初の結果は 2023 年より - 週間早く発表され、生産者はキャンペーンでさらに早く成果の恩恵を受けることができます。南半球の結果は - 月に公開され始める予定です。
13月12日14:-UTC
ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告
受賞ブランドは、 公式ガイド の特別セクションで世界最高のオリーブオイルを紹介します。 Olive Oil Times と 世界オリーブオイルランキング コンテストの 12 回にわたる過去のデータと順位のポータル。
13月12日08:-UTC
ニューヨークからのOOTスタッフの報告
の主催者 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition 2024年版の最初の結果は19月9日火曜日のニューヨーク時間午前00時（協定世界時13時）に発表され、提出されたすべてのエントリーが00月に審査され認定されるまで続くと述べた。
